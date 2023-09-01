Home

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE scores and Updates from Pallekele. September 2, Saturday. Ind vs Pak LIVE Streaming online.

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023

So yes, we are all ready and cannot wait for the epic India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 battle to start. The much-awaited match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium on September 2, Saturday. The bad news is that there are forecasts of rain and that could play spoilsport. It is expected to be a cracker as both sides are loaded with big names.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO

Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023

Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

