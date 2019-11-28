India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2019: Schedule, Squads, Fixtures, Timing, Telecast, Live Streaming: India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan for an Asia-Oceania Group 1 tie in the Davis Cup qualifiers for next year. The match has already faced its share of controversies as India did not want to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, a formidable India is expected to demolish the challenge of a depleted Pakistan in a Davis Cup tie starting here on Friday, after the fixture was shifted to a neutral venue following a drama-filled build-up.

ALSO READ: Davis Cup: Favourites India Aim For Whitewash Against Depleted Pakistan in Nur-Sultan

The uncertainty over the venue remained till the last moment and it only added up the confusion regarding players selection in both sides.

Eventually, the International Tennis Federation moved the tie to Nur-Sultan after its independent tribunal rejected Pakistan Tennis Federation’s review appeal.

While it resolved the security concerns, the shifting of the tie did no good to the competition. India, with players of the calibre of Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and veteran Leander Paes, was already expected to win easy but pulling out of Pakistan top players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan has made it a no-contest.

SQUADS

Pakistan:

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Amjad Hafeez, Shoaib Khan, Yousuf Khan, Ahmad Kamil

Captain: Muhammad Shoaib

India:

Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sumit Nagal, Leander Paes

Captain: Rohit Rajpal

Where is the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match going to be held?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match will be held at the National Tennis Center, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

When will the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup matches be held?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup matches will be held on November 29 and 30. There will be a total of five matches spread across the two days, with the timings for the first match on each day being 1:30 PM IST. There will be four singles ties and a doubles match.

Which channel will telecast the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match on TV?

There’s no broadcast of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match in India. However, DD might air the match live.

India vs Pakistan LIVE STREAMING Details:

To get the live streaming of the match, you have to subscribe to https://bit.ly/2Dlnytg to get all the live-action and videos.