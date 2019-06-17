India vs Pakistan: It was a clinical show by India that saw them beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method). The Men in Green faced ire as expected after the defeat as India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cup history. After the match, Pakistani fans were seen abusing their own players as they walked back to the dressing room. Passionate fans could not digest the fact that their team had not been able to beat India and they vented out their emotions on the players. This is not the first time such an incident has happened.

Here is the video of the incident:

Pakistani fans abusing Pakistan cricket team after their defeat against India.#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #PakVsIndia pic.twitter.com/6mOl5RTQga — South Kashmir (@southKashmir24) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s magnificent 24th ODI hundred was backed by a completely professional bowling performance as India continued their winning streak over Pakistan in World Cup history on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57) also contributed with crucial half-centuries to propel India to a mammoth 336/5 in 50 overs. In absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs. Chasing a stiff 337-run target, Pakistan were already down and out when rain stopped play after 35 overs. They had managed just 166 runs for loss of six wickets, nowhere near the DLS par-score of 302. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picked up two wickets each as India crushed Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) at the iconic Old Trafford, Manchester Courtesy this victory, India have maintained a near-perfect record over their arch-rivals Pakistan. The juggernaut which started way back in 1992, continued in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019. Pakistan have never been very competitive against India in World Cups. (SCORECARD)