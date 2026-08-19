India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Preview: When and where to watch – All you need to know

A loss for India would keep them at three and in case of a draw, Wales would have a better chance of joining England in the next round but that is subject to the magnitude of their win

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File photo of the Indian Hockey team at the FIH Hockey World Cup. (Credits: Hockey India/X)

Today is the finally the day that India square off with cross border arch-rivals Pakistan in their Pool D finale of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam. This is a crucial fixture for both the teams, especially for the Indians, who would be wanting to grab all the points on offer today and proceed to the second round of the competition.

India had kicked-off their Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a commanding note, thrashing European rivals Wales by 3-1. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side had produced an excellent attacking performance as they relentlessly pressed on the Welsh team.

The score line could have been much bigger if it wasn’t for a couple of missed chances but it was a commendable performance overall. Goals from Sanjay Rana (8′) and Harmanpreet Singh (11′ & 43′) sealed the victory for India with Sam Welsh scoring the only goal for Wales that day.

In their following match, the boys in Orange could have sealed a spot in the second round but mighty England stood in their way in what was a goal fest, which witnessed a total of six goals scored.

Skipper Harmanpreet responded within three minutes after Nicholas Bandurak’s 13th minute strike and India even went 2-1 ahead following Dilpreet Singh’s goal in the second quarter but it only went from bad to worse in the remaining quarters.

Stuart Rushmere made it 2-2 in the 38th minute, while Henry Croft added England’s third goal four minutes later. India’s defensive lapses were clearly visible and the gaps in between were perfectly spotted by the English team. Nicholas Bandurak rounded off the game for the Europeans by adding a fourth in the 55th minute.

This result had immediately put India’s second round qualification hopes on the edge, making today’s clash against Pakistan, a must win fixture. The three-time champions, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in this edition. Their campaign opened with a 4-1 loss against England before a 3-3 draw with Wales.

Yet, Pakistan still remain in contention to reach the second round, only if they grab all three points today, which will take them to four. A loss for India would keep them at three. In case of a draw, Wales would have a better chance of joining England in the next round but that is subject to the magnitude of their win.

When, where to watch India vs Pakistan?

The India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D finale at the Wagener Stadium will start from 6:30PM (IST) onwards. The match will be broadcasted live on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as on Star sports TV channels.