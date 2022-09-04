Sharjah: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and everyone wants to learn from him. After India beat Pakistan in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup, Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf received a signed jersey from the ex-India captain. Thanking Kohli’s heartwarming gesture, Rauf hailed him as a ‘legend’ and confessed to learning a lot from him.Also Read - Irfan Pathan's Reply to 'Maro Mujhe Maro' Guy's Query is SAVAGE | WATCH Viral VIDEO

Rauf said in the pre-match press conference, "Everyone knows about the way that Kohli bats – in domestic and international cricket. He's a legend and we get to learn a lot by talking to him. He likes to talk about his experience and that itself is insightful.

"As far as the t-shirt goes, I am grateful for Kohli's gesture. When the match got over, he gave me his signed t-shirt and that felt great," Rauf added.

“The way we played and fought in the last game against India and the way we played against Hong Kong we would like to carry on that momentum. You take time to adjust to the conditions. We take the game as a game only,” Haris Rauf said on Saturday (September 3).