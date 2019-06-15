India vs Pakistan: With the promo ads creating all the hype ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan clash, noted commentator Harsha Bhogle has finally opined on the subject and criticised it. According to him, it is petty and he does not like the jingoism. But, on the other hand, he shows hope when he mentions that after the upcoming game at Manchester things will change for the better. “I am disappointed by the pettiness and jingoism that #INDvsPAK at cricket is being reduced to. Hopefully it will be over after tomorrow’s game,” read Harsha’s tweet.

I am disappointed by the pettiness and jingoism that #INDvsPAK at cricket is being reduced to. Hopefully it will be over after tomorrow’s game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2019

It started off with the iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad by India, in a few days time Pakistan launched a counter by mocking Wing Commander Abhinandan. The Pakistani ad received a lot of flak for using a soldier and mocking him. After that, Indian YouTubers came up with a classy ad.

India will start as outright favourites as they still remain unbeaten in the tournament thus far. India will miss the services of centurion Shikhar Dhawan as he has been kept under observation after he picked up a finger injury. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be a new opening pair for India.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan had played six matches so far (before the Manchester clash on June 16) in the tournament history. The Men in Green have failed all six times and never managed to get the better of arch-rivals in the quadrennial extravaganza.

Keeping aside the current form, past history and statistics – both India and Pakistan will be under tremendous pressure during the big-ticket clash at Old Trafford. The match will be a perfect test of character and nerves of all the players and the team which keep it under check will emerge victorious.