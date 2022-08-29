India vs Pakistan Buzz As IT Happened Asia Cup 2022Also Read - IND vs PAK: Twitterverse In Frenzy As Hardik Pandya Powers India To 5-wicket Win Over Pakistan

India take on Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar in Dubai on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side would like to get a win over the Babar Azam-led side after they were hammered at the same venue in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan would be missing Shaheen Afridi, while Jasprit Bumrah would not be available for India. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hails MOM Hardik Pandya After India Beat Pakistan