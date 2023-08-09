Home

India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Head to Head, All Numbers, Stats, Records You Need to Know

Can India continue the winning momentum?

India Beat South Korea 3-2 To Maintain Dominant Run.

Chennai: So yes, we are hours away from the start of the much-awaited India-Pakistan hockey clash at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium in Chennai. The match takes place on Wednesday and the hype around the clash is palpable. The mind games, as expected, has already started. While India coach Craig Fulton asserted that India is ready for the challenge after the side beat South Korea, his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Saqlain had warned that they were aware of India’s weaknesses. So yes, all in all – a mouthwatering contest is expected.

“Yes, it is true Pakistan has not won against India since 2014. This team is a young team. There are 14 in the squad (of 18) who have never played a match against India. If you compare India with Pakistan, India are stronger in every aspect. India’s penalty corner battery is its biggest advantage. It is the best in the world. Also, their fitness levels are much superior,” said Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain on the eve of the clash between the two teams at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

“But hockey is a game of nerves. A good player is one who handles pressure better. We are lacking the finishing touch. We created many circle penetrations throughout the tournament but could not finish. That is our biggest weakness. But it is a do-or-die match for us. We will give it our best shot. India may be world No.4 but there are still gaps in India’s game which we will try to exploit,” he added.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

India-Pakistan have had some unforgetable matches in the past, but recently, the tide has changed. In the last 15 games between the two sides, India have won 12, two ended in draws while one was a no-result.

The two teams, both three-time Asian Champions Trophy winners, last met at the Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta and played out a 1-1 draw.

