Home

Sports

India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Jeopardy: PCB Official Makes Stunning REMARK

India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Jeopardy: PCB Official Makes Stunning REMARK

As per the SOP, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would require the permission of the Pakistan government to travel to India.

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Step By Step Guide To Book Online

Lahore: The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule was made official on Tuesday and while all felt that the India versus Pakistan blockbuster encounter will happen at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, it seems there are still obstacles that need to be cleared. As per the SOP, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would require the permission of the Pakistan government to travel to India.

“PCB requires the government of Pakistan’s clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the event authority. The position is consistent with what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback,” PCB spokesperson said.

You may like to read

While all eyes were on PCB’s absurd demands and the India-Pakistan game venue, some venues have not got games in this edition of the marquee event and that is creating noise. For example, Mohali hosted the India-Pakistan semi-final in 2011, they have not got a single game. An office bearer of the PCA has showed his dissappointment over the decision taken by the BCCI.

Some major cities have missed out like – Mohali, Indore, Rajkot, Ranchi and Nagpur – and the officials of these venues have been left disappointed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.