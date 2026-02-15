Home

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs PAK in India online and on TV channel

IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will be aiming for their 8th win over arch-rivals Pakistan when the two sides face off at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Team India cricketers at a training session at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: After much ado about nothing, the D-day is finally here when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in Group A encounter of T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Both India and Pakistan have a couple of wins each and the winner of this contest we can safely say have the bragging rights of topping the Group A leading into the Super 8 stage.

With both India and Pakistan almost assured of a place in Super 8 and ICC also fixing pre-tournament seedings for Super 8, there is not much riding on this match apart from the traditional rivalry. Much have been spoken about India’s lop-sided win-loss record in World Cup matches against Pakistan – which Suryakumar Yadav’s side lead 7-1 heading into this contest. There recent record in T20I matches is even more impressive as they won all their three matches in the Asia Cup 2025 comfortably against Pakistan en route to winning the title last year.

But this encounter is even more politically charged up with Pakistan’s ‘boycott’ drama in the lead-up to this contest. Till sometime last week, it was still uncertain if Salman Ali Agha’s side will be allowed to step on the field against India before Pakistan Government’s ‘U-turn’.

“As I said before coming here, we were preparing for the fixture of the ICC for the fixture we have on 15th against Pakistan and we had a flight booked to come here and play. So we were already prepared to play four league games, third game obviously here and one going back home. So that is what we were thinking and we were only focused on preparing for what we want to do,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Saturday.

Both of India’s win in Group A against USA and Namibia have been scratchy to say the least while Pakistan themselves managed to squeeze past the Netherlands in their opening game in Colombo. “This is a game whose magnitude has always been massive and will continue to do so. And even tomorrow, the game is going to be massive. We were prepared for everything; We were prepared whether we play or not. We were prepared for everything when we came here,” Salman Ali Agha said in Colombo.

Terminator Tilak. Sunday. IND v PAK. A match made in cricket heaven. Watch ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK | SUN, 15th FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/qdDPQuxNhq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 14, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27…

When is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 will take place on Sunday, February 15.

Where is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 start?

The India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 in India?

The India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 27 Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk)/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

