India Under 19 pacer Sushant Mishra won hearts on Tuesday during the high-octane semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Potchefstroom with his kind gesture. The Indian seamer hit Pakistan top-order batsman Haider Ali in the fourth over of the match with a nasty bouncer, flush on the helmet and the batsman fell on the ground immediately.

Realising that the batsman was hurt and in discomfort, he immediately went across to enquire if he was fine. The Pakistan physio was out in the park for a bit before Haider regained his fitness and play carried on.

Fans were impressed with the gesture and they took to Twitter to laud the Indian bowler’s gesture.

“Haider Ali got hit by bouncer of Sushant and he went to him and asked him Are U Okay? Moment of the day #SpiritOfCricket,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Mishra bowls a short delivery that hits Haider Ali’s left shoulder.. #SpiritOfCricket,” wrote another Twiiter user.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) slammed half-centuries. Ali’s 77-ball 56 was laced with nine fours, while Nazir smashed six boundaries in his 102-ball 62. but rest of the batsmen found the going tough as they were bundled out for 172 in 43.1 overs.

For India, Sushant Mishra (3/28) took three wickets, Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) snapped two, while Kartik Tyagi (2/32), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each.

Brief Score:

Pakistan: 172 all out in 43.1 overs (Haider Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 62; SS Mishra 3/28, Ravi Bishnoi 2/46).