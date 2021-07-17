New Delhi: There were celebrations in India and Pakistan when the T20 World Cup draws were out. The euphoria was massive when fans of both nations came to know that India and Pakistan are pitted in the same group in the T20 WC. Arguably the biggest rivalry in cricket, maybe after the Ashes, the arch-rivals do not play cricket often due to bitter diplomatic ties between the two neighbouring countries.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav And Manish Pandey, Players Who Would Look to Revive Their ODI Careers
The schedule is yet to be revealed, but the fact that the two nations would lock horns in the marquee event is good enough to get fans excited. It would also be an opportunity for two modern masters – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – to face off against each other.
Here is how fans reacted to the India-Pakistan WC clash:
Pakistan is yet to beat India in ODI World Cups and also T20 WCs. This time Babar Azam would like to rewrite history, but it will not be easy against a star-studded Indian side. The Men in Green would believe, in UAE, they have a better chance, despite not being better than India on paper.