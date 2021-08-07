Tokyo: It could be a historic Saturday for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Neera Chopra would be among the frontrunners in the Men’s Javelin final. One of India’s biggest hopes for a medal in the track and field came up with the goods in the qualification round. The 23-year-old threw a gigantic 86.65m to top everyone else and clinch a berth in the finals.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hard to be Happy With 4th Place at Games, Says Aditi Ashok
With more than a billion expecting nothing short of gold from Chopra, he would have to get the better of his Pakistani opponent, Arshad Nadeem – who also is among the contenders. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: When And Where to Watch Javelin Throw Final Match Online And on TV
Nadeem threw a brilliant 85.16 in qualification to top Group B and will be aiming for a podium spot on Saturday. Not long back, the Pakistani javelin thrower cited his Indian counterpart as one of his idols. Nadeem had won bronze at the 2016 South Asian Games hosted in India where Chopra had won the gold. Also Read - LIVE Bajrang Punia Bronze Medal Match Streaming, Tokyo 2020: When And Where to Watch Wrestler Bajrang Punia Match Online And on TV
That also means the two stars from the javelin circuit know each other rather well.
Here is how Twitterverse reacting to upcoming India versus Pakistan clash in Tokyo.
Neeraj Chopra vs Nadeem Arshad – All You Need to Know.
When Will Neeraj Chopra VS Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Finals Will be played? Date
Neeraj Chopra VS Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Finals Will be played on 7th of August
What Time Neeraj Chopra VS Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Finals Will begin? Time
Neeraj Chopra VS Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Finals Will begin at 4:30 PM IST