India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye 8th win over arch-rivals in Colombo clash

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Suryakumar Yadavs side eye 8th win over arch-rivals in Colombo clash

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Arch-rivals will face off for the 9th time in a World Cup match and the winner of contest in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be assured of place in Super 8.

Team India will take on Pakistan in match No. 27 of T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. (Source: X)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: The much-awaited and highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Group A encounter will decided the first team to advance to the Super 8 stage with both India and Pakistan having won both their 2 opening matches.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side will once again face a politically-charged situation after Pakistan Government’s ‘boycott’ drama is the build-up to this game. The Pakistan Government had initially refused to give permission to their national team to step on the field against India for the World Cup game. The ‘U-turn’ finally came last week after some concessions from the ICC.

India will be heading into the contest with three wins over Pakistan in T20I cricket last year – all of them coming in their victorious Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Can India notch up their 8th World Cup win over Pakistan, who only have a solitary win to their name.

