India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023: Where And Where to Watch

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2023: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Virat Kohli won’t mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s banana inswingers in India’s ‘battle royale’ against Pakistan, which will be more than just a World Cup dress rehearsal.

The Asia Cup has returned to the 50-over format to facilitate an ideal match preparation for five of the six participating teams but for organisers and the fans India versus Pakistan is not just another game, it is ‘The Match’.

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will be played on Saturday, September 2.

Where is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match going to be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

When can I watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match free?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

