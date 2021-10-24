India vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India

Dubai: India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the fourth Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This is the mother of all battles and we expect a cracking battle between two T20I heavyweights. Both India and Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup on one occasion each. India have beaten Pakistan on all five occasions in the T20 World Cup. Also Read - Will Hardik Pandya Feature in India's Playing XI vs Pakistan? Virat Kohli Drops Major Hint

When is the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The India vs Pakistan match will take place on Sunday, October 24 in India. Also Read - Can Pakistan Beat India? Harbhajan Singh Reckons Babar Azam's Side is 'Unpredictable' And Can Beat Anyone

What is the timing of the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - India vs Pakistan, Team News For Today's T20 Match 16 - Group 2 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 24 Sunday

Where is the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match being played?

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The India vs Pakistan match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.