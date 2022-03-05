India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming ICC Womens World Cup 2022

The Indian women’s cricket would hope that its bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit’s efforts when it begins its quest for an elusive ICC World Cup trophy with the opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.Also Read - IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST Mar 6 Sun

Runners up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup. The Indian team reached New Zealand a month earlier in order to acclimatise to the conditions. Also Read - ICC Women World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Cheers For Team India Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash On March 6, Tweet Goes Viral

When is the India vs Pakistan ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Match?

The India-W vs Pakistan-W match will take place on Sunday, March 06 in New Zealand. Also Read - India to Face Pakistan in Their 2022 ICC Women's WC Opener

What is the timing of India vs Pakistan ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Match?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Match Played?

The India-W vs Pakistan-W match will be played Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Where can you live stream the India vs Pakistan ICC Womens World Cup 2022 Match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs Pakistan Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.