LIVE | India vs Pakistan Build-up Updates, Asia Cup 2022

India take on Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar in Dubai on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side would like to get a win over the Babar Azam-led side after they were hammered at the same venue in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan would be missing Shaheen Afridi, while Jasprit Bumrah would not be available for India.Also Read - Men in Green to Wear Black Armbands in Asia Cup Clash Against India to Express Solidarity For Flood Affectees Across Pakistan

Live Updates

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: Pakistan cricket team will wear black armbands in their first match of ICC T20 Asia Cup 2022 against India today to express their solidarity and support for the flood affectees across the country.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: Fast-bowler Hasan Ali has joined the Pakistan squad in Dubai while team management has decided to keep Mohammad Wasim Jr. along with the squad where he will complete his rehab.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: The wait is over! Today is D-day when India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai.