LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Ready For The BLOCKBUSTER?

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE scores and Updates from Pallekele. September 2, Saturday. Ind vs Pak LIVE Streaming online.

Updated: September 1, 2023 1:31 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. (Pic: X) Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

So yes, we are all ready and cannot wait for the epic India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 battle to start. The much-awaited match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium on September 2, Saturday. The bad news is that there are forecasts of rain and that could play spoilsport. It is expected to be a cracker as both sides are loaded with big names.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO

Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023
Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Follow fastest LIVE updates here.

Live Updates

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Now that it has been raining for the past few days at Pallekele, there would be qustions like ‘Is the ground safe for the players?’ come up even if it is not raining tomorrow.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: “India loses because of the pressure they get from their own media,” former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Rev Sports ahead of Super Saturday.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: With KL Rahul out and Ishan Kishan likely to be in the XI, it will be interesting to see the batting order the Indian team go in for in the big game.

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: “The last time these two nations played, Virat came out with a special innings, and that shot versus Haris Rauf will be etched in the memories of cricket lovers for a long, long time,” says Sanjay Bangar.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Former South African star AB de Villiers has hailed Virat Kohli. As per de Villiers, Kohli has the best stats in ODI format.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: It is as expected a sell out. The tickets sold out as soon as it was available for fans. That goes on to show the popularity of the game and the two cricketing giants.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Who do you think has the dge – from a personal point of view, I reckon it is going to be their bowling versus out batting.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: On paper, Pakistan look a stronger unit. They are also the No. 1 ODI team in the world and have the best ODI batter in the world in Babar Azam.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: There is a massive buzz on social media over the match. Experts and fans believe the game will go down to the wire.

