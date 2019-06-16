India vs Pakistan: This is the most bizarre fan ever? Can you imagine a Pakistani fan holding the national flag came to the Old Trafford to watch India take on Pakistan on a horse, literally! Have you ever heard of something like this? The fan was waving the Pakistan flag with a lot of pride. He was dressed like a king. The fan certainly surprised everyone in the streets garnering all the attention he could. The one-of-a-kind fun video will shock you as you may never have seen a fan like that.

Here is the video of the Pakistani fan with the flag:

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and asked India to bat first in their World Cup group stage encounter at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

India brought in Vijay Shankar for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, while Pakistan has brought back spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim in place of Shaheen Afridi and Asif Ali.

“We will bowl first. It has been raining, so the conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0,” Sarfaraz said at the toss, referring to India’s unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Virat Kohli said: “We would have bowled first, to be honest. The wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well. We have been playing good cricket, and we don’t want to tinker with the team combination. We have one forced change, Shikhar misses out and Vijay Shankar comes in his place. He is a solid batsman, brilliant infield and gives us few overs too.”

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir