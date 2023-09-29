Home

India Vs Pakistan, Men’s Hockey: Head-To-Head Record In Asian Games – A Look At Numbers

Both India and Pakistan have started their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a bang having scored 30-plus goals each after three rounds.

India and Pakistan have shared a great rivalry over decades in men's hockey. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The India versus Pakistan rivalry in hockey is once again set to take the stage when the arch-rivals meet in a Group A encounter of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Both India and Pakistan have been in tremendous form in this year’s continental event, taking the top two spots in the points table after the third round.

India’s rivalry with Pakistan in hockey began as independent nations began at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. Since then, both these nations dominated the world for several decades before poor performances saw both slip into despair. However, like any cricket match, an India vs Pakistan encounter in hockey still grabs the spotlight irrespective of their form and reputation.

In the ongoing Asian Games 2023, once again India and Pakistan have grabbed all the limelight in the men’s field hockey event. And why not? Both teams scored 70 goals in six games combined.

The Men in Blue started their campaign with a resounding 16-0 win over Uzbekistan before hammering Singapore 16-1 in their second encounter. India’s third victory on the trot came against Japan which they won 4-2.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, they beat Singapore 11-0 in the first match before managing a 5-2 scoreline against Bangladesh. Against Uzbekistan, Pakistan won 18-2.

India vs Pakistan in Asian Games

Both India and Pakistan have a rich history at the Asian Games and met a record eight times in the final of the continental showpiece including seven consecutive times between 1958 and 1982. However, Pakistan undoubtedly are the best team in the Asian Games history having won the competition in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990 and 2010.

India won only thrice in 1966, 1998 and 2014. India and Pakistan have played eight bilateral series between 1978 and 2006 with the former winning just once while Pakistan won six times. One series ended in a draw.

India vs Pakistan At 2018 Asian Games

At the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, both India and Pakistan topped their respective groups to make it to the semifinals. They lost in their respective semifinal games to meet in the bronze medal playoff. In the bronze medal playoff match, India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a thriller.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head at Asian Games

Overall, India and Pakistan have faced each other 179 times with the former winning 65 times. Pakistan have won 82 games. In the Asian Games, out of 15 games, Pakistan won eight times co compared to India’s four. Three games ended in a draw.

