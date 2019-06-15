India vs Pakistan: Former English skipper Michael Vaughan was at it again. Vaughan is making quite a name for himself with his predictions, not that they always turn out to be true. The guts and the confidence with which Vaughan predicts shows that he is a confident man. At times, he also gets trolled for his sarcasm. On the eve of big India vs Pakistan clash at Manchester, Vaughan has called for Pakistan as clear winners. He feels it will be an easy win for the Men in Green, who will not start as favourites against India.

Vaughan’s prediction did not go down well with fans who felt his prediction will only come true if rain does not play spoilsport. Some of the comments are really hilarious.

Easy win for Pakistan .. 😉 https://t.co/VAPWj6boIX — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 14, 2019

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said, “India should not take Pakistan lightly and go against them thinking they are the favourites. Last time they did that in the ICC Champions Trophy final, they were defeated by Pakistan.”

Ganguly also said India should be wary of Mohammad Amir. He pointed out the fact that how Amir, who was not even in the scheme of things for Pakistan before the World Cup, has emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far.