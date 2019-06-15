India vs Pakistan: It is a repeat of IPL, literally! Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted giving a wicketkeeping masterclass to Rishabh Pant, who has just joined Team India in the UK. Pant has joined the squad and was in the groove straight away. He was seen jogging around Manchester and then while having a chat with Dhoni, the 37-year-old World Cup-winning captain was seen passing tips to the young cricketer. It is not an unfamiliar sight as Dhoni has been seen guiding the young Indian and international wicketkeepers throughout the IPL. Dhoni is once again giving reasons to admire him even more.

Here is the video where you can see Pant paying attention like a student obeying his principal:

Straight from the master. MS Dhoni gives Rishabh Pant some valuable wicketkeeping tips at Old Trafford @mid_day pic.twitter.com/ewWAnMw5VX — Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) June 15, 2019

Earlier, BCCI also took to their social media page to announce the arrival of Rishabh Pant:

Pant has been roped into the side after India opener Shikhar Dhawan picked up a thumb injury in the match against Australia. He has had a decent IPL and was in the reckoning for a selection. Pant would hope he is ready to grab his opportunity as and when it arises.