India vs Pakistan: On the eve of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan tie at Manchester, former India captain MS Dhoni and his successor Virat Kohli were spotted fine-tuning their defense ahead of the big-ticket game. Dhoni was looking to typically push the ball on the off and the leg for singles, whereas Kohli was looking to force the issue with some aggressive shots. The team looks in good shape ahead of the clash. India would also have brand new opening pair in KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and it would be interesting to see how well they combine.

Here are shots of Dhoni and Kohli having a net at Manchester:

India will start as favourites as they remain unbeaten in the tournament after three games. The Men in Blue shared a point apiece with the Blackcaps after the game was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled. There are chances of rain on Sunday during the India vs Pakistan match. Fans would pray that they get to see a full 50-over contest.

Meanwhile, the players from both the countries have consistently played down all the buzz and insane amount of hype around the game but in their hearts they know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing. No wonder Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian batsmen to be more aggressive against a skillful Amir unlike 2017 Champions Trophy while skipper Kohli speaks about having an “ideal mindset” even if the first-timers may find the “occasion intimidating”.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohmmed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.