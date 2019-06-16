India vs Pakistan: There was Chennai Super Kings bromance on display when Dhoni came near Harbhajan Singh. The hilarious took place after Team India’s practice session at Old Trafford, Manchester on the eve of the high-voltage Pakistan game. Dhoni was done with the session and was leaving the ground while Harbhajan was doing an interview. On spotting Dhoni, Harbhajan starts poking fun at him. Harbhajan says please focus the camera on Dhoni. He also says that he is ‘Kaptaan o ke kaptaan’, which means captain of captains. It was hilarious and that made even Dhoni chuckle.

Here is the video:

” MS Dhoni Is Captain Of Captains ” – Harbhajan Singh !! ❤

Glimpse Of Mahi After Today’s Practice Session !! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/YDS0X4eQEW — Mahi Shiwankar 🇮🇳❤ (@mahishiwankar07) June 15, 2019

Earlier, Dhoni had a bat in the nets before passing tips to young Rishabh Pant, who has just joined the team.

Pant has been roped into the side after India opener Shikhar Dhawan picked up a thumb injury in the match against Australia. He has had a decent IPL and was in the reckoning for a selection. Pant would hope he is ready to grab his opportunity as and when it arises.

Meanwhile, favourites India would lock horns with unpredictable Pakistan at Manchester on June 16.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.