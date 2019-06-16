India vs Pakistan: Like always, Mumbai Police came up with an apt tweet ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan clash. It is a big match and occasion and Mumbai Police is making the most of this opportunity by spreading awareness with a witty post. This is not the first time Mumbai Police is getting creative to spread a message. The post is for Team India and the picture used is of the ‘green signal’. The posts read, “India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do.” Fans loved the post and they are reacting on the particular tweet.

Meanwhile, having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighboring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.