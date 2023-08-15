Home

India vs Pakistan. ODI WC 2023: The prices of hotel rooms have gone up by 15 times. So, a room that was costing Rs 4000, will now charge Rs 60,000 and there is still no guarantee you will get it.

Ahmedabad: The India versus Pakistan game at the ODI World Cup 2023 stage is set to be a full-house without a doubt. There was a lot of speculation over the fact that the venue would be changed – but that did not happen. The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad would host the October 14 match. The match was initially supposed to be played on October 15, but was advanced by a day due to the Navratri celebrations in the country. Now, a report on ESPNCricinfo suggests that the prices of hotel rooms have gone up by 15 times. So, a room that was costing Rs 4000, will now charge Rs 60,000 and there is still no guarantee you will get it.

For the India vs Pakistan game, “we had hotel and train reservations for October 14, because we went by initial speculation,” says Sanchit Desai, a Mumbai-based sports-management professional. “But once rumours swirled around of a date change, we did another round of bookings for October 13 [a day before the rescheduled date] without cancelling our earlier reservations. Now, our hotel reservation for October 15th [the original match date] holds, but to re-book from October 13, we’re being charged nearly four-five times the average price.

ICC Cricket World Cup Ticket Price

The price for the World Cup tickets has not been disclosed but as per reports, the price may range between INR 500 to 10000.

The marquee event is set to start from October 5 with New Zealand taking on England in the tournament opener at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad. The BCCI recently revised the schedule for the nine World Cup matches owing to the festive season in India.

