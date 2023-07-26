Home

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match in Ahmedabad on October 15 Likely to be Rescheduled as Navratri Starts on Same Date – Check DEETS

Keeping the festivities and celebrations in mind, the security agencies have asked the Indian board to rework the schedule to avoid the clash.

Mumbai: Amid all the hype around the India versus Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 game in Ahmedabad on October 15, it is likely that the much-awaited match is likely to get rescheduled due to the Navratri festival. October 15 happens to be the first day of the auspicious festival. Keeping the festivities and celebrations in mind, the security agencies have asked the Indian board to rework the schedule to avoid the clash as per a report on the Indian Express. Nothing can be confirmed at this point of time. Unfortunately, the booking of hotels and accomodations have already started. Now, if there is a change of date, it is going to affect a lot of fans logistically.

