India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Step By Step Guide To Book Online

The tickets will be available on ticket-selling platforms like Paytm and Book My Show. Along with these platforms, tickets will be available for purchase on ICC's websites.

New Delhi: The much-awaited schedule and venue for the upcoming ODI World Cup has been announced on Tuesday. For the first match defending champions England will take New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Host India will play their opener clash against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai followed by the Afghanistan clash which will be played on October 11 after that India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 tickets

There will be more than one lakh people who can manage to witness the match from the ground. The tickets have not been put on sale so far but it should be up anytime soon. There will be limited offline sales for the tickets and fans will have to switch to digital modes to buy the tickets. The tickets will be available on ticket-selling platforms like Paytm and Book My Show. Along with these platforms, tickets will be available for purchase on ICC’s websites.

There will be 10 teams at this year’s World Cup. As hosts, India have qualified directly, as have Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Two other teams will make it to the World Cup through the World Cup Qualifiers, which is being currently played in Zimbabwe.

Apart from former champions Sri Lanka and the West Indies, the Qualifiers also feature Ireland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, the UAE, the USA, and hosts Zimbabwe.

