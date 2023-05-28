Home

ODI World Cup Dates, Fixtures, Venues to be Finalised During WTC 2023 Final

All the interest is about where is the India vs Pakkistan game ghoing to take place.

iND vs PAK in ODI WC 2023 (File photo)

Mumbai: With roughly about 3-4 months to go for the much-awaited ODI World Cup, the schedule, and venues is yet to be announced. While the suspense around it build, report suggests that the schedule and venues would be announced next week during the World Test Championship final. The report also suggests that the delay is taking place because the BCCI wants to upgrade all stadium facilities.

“Press conference will happen and it will happen in London around the World Test Championship final. The complete schedule for the tournament will also be revealed,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said after the BCCI SGM in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“The venue list has been prepared but not finalised yet. We have kept options for three-four venues. So will be finalising them soon. Metro cities will be preferred venues and we can’t really ignore them,” he added.

“There is money coming into the BCCI but facilities in some stadiums are not up to the mark. Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Indore, Lucknow are some of the well-maintained stadiums but we need to get the other stadiums at par to these too,” says Shah.

All the interest is about where is the India vs Pakkistan game ghoing to take place. “India vs Pakistan will happen” Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host that game and Chennai is also kept as a backup for the marquee clash,” says a board official.

Meanwhile, CSK takes on GT in IPL 2023 final today at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. While the Titans look to defend their title successfully, Dhoni would be eyeing number 5 for CSK.

