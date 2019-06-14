India vs Pakistan: This is not cool, says social media sensation Poonam Pandey. Poonam was referring to the Pakistan ad featuring Wing Commander Abhinandan. This has to be one of her fiercest counter-ever, she literally rips the Pakistan promo ad apart. It was an ad made to counter the iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad. Well, it seems the ad has not got what it intended to as it is getting trolled from all quarters. Poonam is the latest to join the bandwagon, her latest video is a response to what she feels about the ad. Otherwise, bold Poonam calls this ad as not cool, she feels it is not right to talk of a soldier in that derogatory fashion.

Here is Poonam’s lethal response to the ad featuring Abhinandan, a war hero:

My Answer to the Pakistani AD. #INDvPAK World Cup 2019. pic.twitter.com/cw6eZWB3wv — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) June 13, 2019

In the ad, Poonam speaks about why to settle for a teacup, when you can have a double D. While saying this, she takes off her innerwear, making a big statement. Poonam had earlier congratulated India after they beat Australia by 34 runs. The social media sensation has over and over again shown that she is a big cricket fan and supports the men in blue to the hilt. Meanwhile, the match between India and New Zealand at Trentbridge got called-off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain. Both teams shared 1 point each. This is the fourth match in two weeks that has got abandoned without a ball being bowled.

In a few days time, India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 at Manchester in what is being touted as the biggest match in the league stage, of course, due to the tension the two nations have. India is unbeaten and they will start as outright favourites. There are talks there rain could intervene, but the Sunday weather looks to be good for cricket.