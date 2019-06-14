India vs Pakistan: Internet sensation Poonam Pandey is back and how. It is no secret that she is a cricket fan and follows the Men in Blue closely. Ahead of high-octane India vs Pakistan clash, Pakistan came up with a promo ad featuring Wing Commander Abhinandan to counter India’s ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad. The ad did not go down well with the audiences and it faced the ire on Twitter. So much so that even Poonam came out and took a dig at Pakistan over the ad. She was creative in her response. In the video, she says why to settle for a teacup, when you can have a double D.
Pakistan fans seem to have found her act pretty amusing and their responses are hilarious, to say the least.
Meanwhile, India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 at Manchester in what is being touted as the biggest match in the league stage, of course, due to the tension the two nations have. India is unbeaten and they will start as outright favourites. There are talks there rain could intervene, but the Sunday weather looks to be good for cricket.