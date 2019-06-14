India vs Pakistan: Internet sensation Poonam Pandey is back and how. It is no secret that she is a cricket fan and follows the Men in Blue closely. Ahead of high-octane India vs Pakistan clash, Pakistan came up with a promo ad featuring Wing Commander Abhinandan to counter India’s ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad. The ad did not go down well with the audiences and it faced the ire on Twitter. So much so that even Poonam came out and took a dig at Pakistan over the ad. She was creative in her response. In the video, she says why to settle for a teacup, when you can have a double D.

My Answer to the Pakistani AD. #INDvPAK World Cup 2019. pic.twitter.com/cw6eZWB3wv — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) June 13, 2019

Pakistan fans seem to have found her act pretty amusing and their responses are hilarious, to say the least.

Kohli is describing a replay of poonam pandey 🤤🍼🍼🤩 pic.twitter.com/G48kkgbrqF — Pak Indo Memes (@BMKMKB) June 13, 2019

Guess poonam pandey wants to change her software like abhe nandam pandey.. 😅 😅 😅 pic.twitter.com/GQbdetG9T2 — Khurum Leghari 🇵🇰 (@KhurumLeghari41) June 13, 2019

Rewriting program.. 😅… Though, he is different kind of naked… Poonam pandey.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/jDtLvPBllB — Khurum Leghari 🇵🇰 (@KhurumLeghari41) June 13, 2019

#Poonampandey Me: Poonam pandey ki reaction Video dekhi

Friend: Nahi

Me: pic.twitter.com/zJ8DebcKMt — Huzaifa Butt (@Huzaifabutt302) June 13, 2019

Pakistanis after watching poonam pandey vedio. 😃 pic.twitter.com/jieQM5Vkgw — 🇵🇰 (@EimranAliKhan) June 13, 2019

Meanwhile, India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 at Manchester in what is being touted as the biggest match in the league stage, of course, due to the tension the two nations have. India is unbeaten and they will start as outright favourites. There are talks there rain could intervene, but the Sunday weather looks to be good for cricket.