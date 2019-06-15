India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Prediction:

The much-awaited clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Super Sunday at the iconic Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. While the fans across the world are waiting with bated breath, Google scorecard shows the win predictability heavily in favour of India.

If Google’s win predictability matrix is to be believed, a ‘strong’ and ‘stable’ Indian side with 69 per cent are the hot favourites for this game against the ‘inconsistent’ and ‘fragile’ Pakistan. With a 69 and 31 ratio heavily in favour of the Men in Blue, they are expected to avenge the heartbreaking loss at the ICC Champions trophy 2017 against the Men in Green.

However, the cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties but past records have put India in a strong position. For instance, in all World Cup clashes since 1975, Pakistan has not won even a single match against India. If win predictability is to to be believed, history will repeat itself once again on Sunday with India’s easy victory over Pakistan.

India did not meet the arch-rivals in the 1975, 1979 and 1983 World Cups. The two major cricketing nations finally locked horns with each other in the 1992 edition of the marquee tournament in Australia. Pakistan won the Cup under the able-leadership of Imran Khan but they could not beat India and ever since India has met them on five occasions and won none.

So far in the tournament, Team India remain unbeaten with victories over South Africa, mighty Australia, and points were shared with New Zealand due to washout, while Pakistan registered a win over host England and lost the game against West Indies, Australia and shared a point with Sri Lanka as the match washed out.

More than anything else, the result of the match would depend much on rain god. For now, the old childhood poem with a twist —Rain, rain go away, come again another day, India-Pakistan want to play.

TOSS – The toss between India and Pakistan will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

WEATHER FORECAST (HOURLY)

Squads

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali/Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi