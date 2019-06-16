Rohit Sharma hit his 356th six in international cricket during the ICC World Cup 2019 match 22 between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in London. Kohli & Co. are facing a dismal Pakistan in the most anticipated clash of this year’s World Cup.

India got off to flying start as both the openers added 136 runs and laid a solid foundation for the team to score a big total. Rohit Sharma took the attack to the bowlers from the very begining as KL Rahul looked to settle down first.

Most sixes by Indians in international cricket:

356* Rohit Sharma

355 MS Dhoni

264 Sachin Tendulkar

251 Yuvraj Singh

247 Sourav Ganguly

243 Virender Sehwag#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019

India brought in Vijay Shankar for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, while Pakistan have brought back spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim in place of Shaheen Afridi and Asif Ali.

“We will bowl first. It has been raining, so the conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0,” Sarfaraz said at the toss, referring to India’s unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Virat Kohli said: “We would have bowled first, to be honest. The wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well. We have been playing good cricket, and we don’t want to tinker with the team combination. We have one forced change, Shikhar misses out and Vijay Shankar comes in his place. He is a solid batsman, brilliant in field and gives us few overs too.”

Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir