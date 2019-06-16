India vs Pakistan: India opener Rohit Sharma brought up his 24th ODI ton against Pakistan at Old Trafford. It is his second ton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He slammed the first during India’s opener against South Africa. Initially, Rohit took his time as the ball was doing a bit on a lively pitch. Rohit brought up his fifty in 34 balls and then changed gears brilliantly and played the ball according to its merit. There was nothing rash and apart from a couple of missed runouts from Pakistan, Hitman played a chanceless knock. During his ton, he also pipped MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to register most sixes for an Indian in international cricket.

Here is how Twitter lauded Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma showing paul pogba how to perform at old Trafford.😂 #IndiaVsPakistan #mufc — Abhishek (@Abhi_ggmu) June 16, 2019