ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma’s brilliant hundred set platform for Team India’s big win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-voltage World Cup encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. The highlight of Rohit’s innings was the six off Hassan Ali which reminded many fans of the six that Sachin Tendulkar had hit against Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup match between the two neigbouring nations.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) therefore, posted a video on social media comparing the two sixes and asked the fans on who played the shot better – Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019? Rohit’s match-winning hundred helped India maintain their unbeaten record over Pakistan in World Cups. It was India’s seventh successive win against the Men in Green in a World Cup encounter.

Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better? pic.twitter.com/M9k8z5lLQd — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2019



Replying to this, Master Blaster – Tendulkar came up with the genius reply to ICC’s query on Monday. “We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well….So heads I win, tails you lose!” Tendulkar tweeted.

The 32-year-old Rohit smashed 140 off 116 balls to script India’s 89-run victory at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Courtesy the win, India are at the third spot in the points table with 7 points from 4 matches – the match vs New Zealand was washed out.

We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well….So heads I win, tails you lose! 😜 https://t.co/doUMk1QU2b — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2019



In the ongoing World Cup 2019, the Team India vice-captain has shown splendid batting form amassing 319 runs in 4 matches. He played a gorgeous knock of 122 against South Africa before hitting a stylish half-century against Australia at The Oval on June 9.