India vs Pakistan: It is no secret that Pakistan is not traditionally the best fielding side in world cricket. On the eve of India versus Pakistan, the Men in Green were spotted having a fielding session indoors as it was drizzling at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan has blown hot and cold in this tournament. They would certainly like to put up a good show against India, who are the better side on paper and form.

It was a unique session where players were standing far from each other with a wicket. The challenge was to gather the ball and then throw to the other player, just on top of the stumps. It is not often that we see such drills in international cricket. Fans not only mocked Pakistan but also suggested that they should practice slip catching as that has been one aspect where they have been disappointing.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

I think fielding is required in Live match not in Practice sessions.🤔🤔🤔🤔

Waha phir hota kuch aur hi hai…. — MIR MUZAMIL (@mirmuzamil5382) June 15, 2019

Do you really practice them pic.twitter.com/ZqOBJ5dMUS — KHAN (@skh786kk) June 15, 2019

Say instead ”Ongoing fielding drills on how to drop catches”. bc — imran zafar (@imranktk123) June 15, 2019

Too late, the players are frightened of diving, you need astroturf in your grounds to prepare them for defensive fielding at green grounds. Also a lot of work required to correct throws and backing up.The team isn’t communicating. — @imrankakakhail (@imrankakakhail1) June 15, 2019

Mickey Arthur: “I’m telling our players in the dressing-room that you could be a hero tomorrow”.

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I believe Pakistan have the ability to win the World Cup. They haven’t performed too well so far, and Sunday is important for them to stay in the competition. But it’s just a matter of fixing the small things, otherwise it’s a good team”.