India vs Pakistan: The Men in Green faced flak on social media after they put up a poor show in the field against India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl under overcast conditions. Initially, it looked like a fantastic call, but new-Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got the Men in Blue off to a great start. Pakistan bowled well initially, but once the ball lost its shine, the Indian batsmen changed gears. Pakistan had its opportunities when Rohit could have been run out. Pakistan missed the chance, not once, but twice. Both the chances were easy ones and that is what has got fans to troll them.

Here is how fans trolled them:

Hahahaha… aur inko world cup chahiye 😂 #BleedBlue — Piyush Bhutada (@bhutada_piyush) June 16, 2019

Pakistan ke fielders par pura bharosa hai kuch nahi kar sakte 🤣🤣 — SK (@SweetPoison_007) June 16, 2019

These are pakisthani fielding standards 😇 #IndiaVsPakistan — Pankaj Nagpuria (@ipankajnagpuria) June 16, 2019

#ICCTussle #IndiaVersusPakistan Men in blue are playing well. They are well into confusing opponent by taking calls in English! — Vishal Kumar (@vishhkumarr1997) June 16, 2019

Only Pakistan can miss a run out from here #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/SffFXSYWgq — Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, India is 103/0 in 19 overs. Rohit is on 68* looking good for a ton and KL Rahul is going strong on 41*.

“We will bowl first. It has been raining, so the conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0,” Sarfaraz said at the toss, referring to India’s unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Virat Kohli said: “We would have bowled first, to be honest. The wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well. We have been playing good cricket, and we don’t want to tinker with the team combination. We have one forced change, Shikhar misses out and Vijay Shankar comes in his place. He is a solid batsman, brilliant in field and gives us few overs too.”

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir