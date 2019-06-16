India vs Pakistan: From politicians to TV actors, one and all are wishing the Men in Blue all the luck ahead of the high-octane Pakistan clash. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the latest to join the bandwagon. The megastar took to Twitter and posted a picture of his son Aryaan and himself with their backs to the camera. They sported the blue jersey and the names that were on the jersey were ‘Mufasa’ and ‘Simba’. It would be little confusing for fans. The picture was captioned as, “Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay Go India Go!!”

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli was at his witty best while addressing the media on the eve of the much-awaited clash against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16. During the address, Kohli counted the positives and s poke about the atmosphere in the Indian dressing-room ahead of the high-voltage clash. India has started the World Cup 2019 campaign on an emphatic note by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia before sharing the spoils with New Zealand.

In an upbeat mood, Kohli said that they have not discussed anything differently ahead of the clash and they are taking this game like any other match. He also said that the fans get a little too emotional. “I can’t tell the fans to think of the game in a particular manner. For us, we can’t get too emotional. Our mindset is different from fans’. I wouldn’t say it’s easy for fans to think like a player. It’s crucial for us to be absolutely professional,” said Kohli.

The possibilities of rain loom large on today’s mouthwatering clash. Fans would hope for a full 50-over game.