India vs Pakistan: India opener Shikhar Dhawan may have been ruled out for three weeks due to an injury, but he was upbeat and having fun with Hardik Pandya ahead of India’s crucial CWC fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford. Dhawan and Hardik spored chains, probably inside a gym, and they were photo-bombed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar hilariously. Bhuvi had his mouth open and that was extremely funny for fans. The team looks to be in a positive state of mind ahead of the high-octane encounter. “Bhuvi ka muh khula reh gaya dono ki chains ke rate dekhke,” read Shikhar Dhawan’s caption.

Bhuvi ka muh khula reh gaya dono ki chains ke rate dekhke 😱😁😜 @BhuviOfficial @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/kRjIf7zBst — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2019

Here is how fans reacted to the picture:

Kitni rate h paji — yogendra jaat (@singhyogendra32) June 14, 2019

Pakistan Ko Chain Se Pelne Ka Program Lagta Hai — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 14, 2019

Is chain se Pakistanio ko band k bhagana h bhai — ARYAN (@Aryann45_) June 14, 2019

Bhai Pakistan ki bajani hai, Semi final me

Theek ho jao — Mohammed Faisal (@faisal337_) June 14, 2019

HAHA! Bhuvi “chain” ki neend nahin so paayega! #CricketWorldCup — Rajeev Mamidanna (@jeeves_m) June 14, 2019

Chain ho to aisi…Warana na ho — Raghavan (@Raghava11771920) June 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Team India will start as firm favourites, they are yet to be beaten in the tournament. It would be a new opening pair for India at the top as KL Rahul is set to open with Rohit Sharma in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Fans would hope that there is a full 50-over match as four matches have already been called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Pakistan cannot be taken lightly as they have got the better of hosts and favourites England.