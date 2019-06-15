India vs Pakistan: India opener Shikhar Dhawan may have been ruled out for three weeks due to an injury, but he was upbeat and having fun with Hardik Pandya ahead of India’s crucial CWC fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford. Dhawan and Hardik spored chains, probably inside a gym, and they were photo-bombed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar hilariously. Bhuvi had his mouth open and that was extremely funny for fans. The team looks to be in a positive state of mind ahead of the high-octane encounter. “Bhuvi ka muh khula reh gaya dono ki chains ke rate dekhke,” read Shikhar Dhawan’s caption.
Here is how fans reacted to the picture:
Meanwhile, Team India will start as firm favourites, they are yet to be beaten in the tournament. It would be a new opening pair for India at the top as KL Rahul is set to open with Rohit Sharma in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Fans would hope that there is a full 50-over match as four matches have already been called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.
Pakistan cannot be taken lightly as they have got the better of hosts and favourites England.