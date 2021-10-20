New Delhi: The voices of canceling the much-awaited India versus Pakistan are growing with D-Day nearing. This is in wake of the selective killing of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Atishi Marlena wants Virat Kohli and Co to opt-out of India’s T20 WC opener. Atishi has said that she will speak to the Centre and see what can be done as the situation is not right to play a T20 game.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli-Led Team India Not Favourites - Michael Vaughan Reckons England Are

During a press conference, Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji said, "We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even the Prime Minister agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when in Opposition he used to question that when state-sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?"

She further said, "So, I am sure that not only AAP but even BJP and its leadership along with the PM will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will not be right to play matches like this."

AAP’s Union Minister Ramdas Athawale voiced the same opinion on the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Speaking to news agency ANI, Athawale said, “It is high time for now. The Government of India must launch a final war against Pakistan to stop them. The Indian government and Prime Minister want to have good relations with Pakistan. But their terror activities have not stopped hence there is a need to do a final war against Pakistan to stop them.”