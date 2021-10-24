Dubai: Hours ahead of the mega clash between India and Pakistan, ex-opener Virender Sehwag picked the bowlers that Virat Kohli and Co should play. As per Sehwag, the specialist bowlers that India should play are Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami. While claiming Chakravarthy would be the X-factor, Sehwag explained his choice of spinners.Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - India vs Pakistan, Team News For Today's T20 Match 16 - Group 2 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 24 Sunday

“Varun Chakravarthy will play against Pakistan for the first time so even the Pakistanis don’t know what kind of bowling he offers, so he could be that X-factor,” Sehwag told on Cricbuzz. Also Read - Massive Bonus For Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Team if They Beat India, Win T20 World Cup

He also explained why Jadeja would be a key player during the high-octane game. Shwag added: “Jadeja gives you the combination of batting and bowling. He can bowl four overs because Pakistan just have one left-hander, which is Fakhar Zaman.” Also Read - T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Head to Head Record in Biggest Stage of the Shortest Format of the Game

Sehwag also added that he prefers Kumar over Shardul Thakur because of the former’s experience and prowess with the new ball and the old.

“I am going with Bhuvneshwar Kumar because of his superior experience. He can hit good yorkers at the death; he can trouble the batters if there’s swing on offer with the new ball… He’s surely isn’t in great bowling rhythm, but that doesn’t matter in an India-Pakistan match because you try to give more than 100%,” he concluded.

In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation.