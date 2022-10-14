India vs Pakistan, T20 WC, Weather Forecast

The India vs Pakistan at the upcoming T20 World Cup could see rain play spoilsport. The match – which is the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar at the iconic MCG – is set to take place on October 23. The tickets for the game have been sold out. The weather in the city of Melbourne shows forecasts of rain on October 23. Screenshots of the weather forecast for October 23 have been circulating. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain on the day the match takes place.

Here are some of the nervous fans who have posted screenshots of the weather in Melbourne on October 23:

On 23 oct there is 60% chances of rain at Melbourne, hope IND vs PAK match doesn’t get affected by it, we want a full match. God please 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qZj0nyCYL0 — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) October 13, 2022

Sunday 23 Oct india Pakistan match wil abandon due to heavy rain pic.twitter.com/xMfrEE63Ad — Hasan Chughtai (@chughtai_hasan) October 13, 2022