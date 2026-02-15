Home

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Update: Rain poses big THREAT over Group A match in Colombo on Sunday

Colombo Weather Prediction India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: The all-important IND vs PAK match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is set to be hit by rain on Sunday.

Rain could play spoilsport in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Updates: There is some bad news for the cricket fans in the lead-up to the biggest clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Cloudy skies over the capital city of Sri Lanka have welcomed both the teams on Saturday as well as on Sunday morning.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth between the Pakistan Government and the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the former had initially refused to step on the field against India. The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Government finally did a ‘U-turn’ on their decision to ‘boycott’ the game and go ahead with the clash against Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

But all that can be washed out at the hands of the rain Gods. According to weather prediction for Colombo on Sunday, there is around 96 per cent probability of rain in the Sri Lankan capital. The MET department has predicted about 12.9mm of rain over the course of Sunday.

There is expected to be about 98 per cent cloud cover over the course of Sunday and about 4 hours of rain is predicted on match day. The maximum temperature for Sunday is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

However, there is also some good news for the India vs Pakistan cricket fans as clouds are expected to clear by the time the game gets underway at 7pm IST on Sunday. The chances of rain are expected to come down to 13 per cent by evening.

Although there will be 100 per cent cloud cover over the ground and humidity will also be high around 68 per cent, the temperature in the evening should be much more bearable around 26 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted that his team are prepared for a rain-shortened T20I match as well. “I’ve said this many times before, we can’t do anything about rain. Yes if the match is short or the overs are reduced, then for that obviously we are ready, we know what we need to do if the overs are reduced,” Salman Ali Agha said in the pre-match press conference.

What will happen if India vs Pakistan match is washed out?

The league stage matches of T20 World Cup 2026 do not have any provision for Reserve Days. If the two teams are unable to complete even 5-over contests on a rain-hit match day, then they will have to settle for 1 point each as a result of the ‘no-result’.

The ICC have only given the provision of Reserve Days in case of semifinals and final of the T20 World Cup 2026 which are set to take place next month.

