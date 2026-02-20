Home

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 creates HISTORY, breaks THIS massive record of 2024 final

Team India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs in the Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last week.

India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026 has broken viewership record of all ICC T20 events. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: One of the most anticipated clashes in the T20 World Cup 2026 was the Group A encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. There was lot of back-and-forth by the Pakistan government in the build-up to this clash, who wanted the national team to ‘boycott’ this game. But when the match finally went ahead, it broke multiple records including the one set by India’s history T20 World Cup 2024 win under Rohit Sharma.

JioStar, the official digital and broadcast partner of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, on Friday announced that the India vs Pakistan on their platform set historic milestones on reach and consumption. The match recorded an unprecedented digital reach of 163 million, making it the highest match reach for any ICC event in the T20 format. It surpassed the viewership for the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at Barbados. India’s massive 61-run win also ensured a 56 per cent growth in reach over India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 on digital.

CRAZE OF PAKISTAN TEAM IN INDIA. T20 World Cup 2026 – JioHotstar Viewership Rankings (Based on average views per match). 1) IND – 1200M (300M avg)

2) PAK – 627M (156.28M avg)

3) USA – 417M (104.2M avg)

4) NED – 347M (86.8M avg)

5) NAM – 327M (81.8M avg)

6) SA – 228M (57M… pic.twitter.com/hvNJ8rvCtA — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 20, 2026

On mobile, the game clocked the highest match reach in the league stage of any ICC T20 event and 1.2x more than the last India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2024. Recognised as the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ in cricket, the India-Pakistan contest demonstrated its unmatched appeal as fans converged on JioHotstar. On CTV, the match reach was 2.4x higher than the India-Pakistan contest of the 2024 edition.

The match generated a staggering 20 billion minutes of total watch time across all screens, underscoring the massive depth of fan engagement. This led to a 42 per cent increase in consumption compared to the previous edition’s fixture, driven by the Indian national cricket team’s dominant performance as they extended their head-to-head record over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to 8–1.

On linear TV, the highly-anticipated match delivered equally stellar performance, clocking a TVR growth of 71 per cent to become the highest-rated India-Pakistan T20 contest since 2021. The record-breaking engagement on linear TV highlighted the sustained power of traditional broadcast in delivering a massive, collective viewing experience.

With associate nations competing hard and putting up a show in this edition, the cumulative reach of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the end of the group stage is set to better that of the entire last edition on digital already. “The build-up to the India vs Pakistan game at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the match itself had all the ingredients of a spectacle. The record-breaking reach and consumption reflect the scale at which fans all over engage with this tournament across platforms,” said Anup Govindan, Sales Head, Sports, JioStar.

“This tournament has already delivered thrilling moments for fans worldwide, and the response to the India-Pakistan clash sets the tone for an exciting ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with the best yet to come.

“The unprecedented viewership and engagement numbers for India vs Pakistan is further proof of the nation’s obsession with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” said Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports – JioStar. “Complementing the Indian Cricket Team’s stellar exploits on the field with unmatched scale and choice of unique content offerings, JioStar is giving viewers more than one reason to stay locked in as India attempts to defeat history and become the first ever back-to-back T20 World Champions.”

