Home

Sports

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets Break All Records, Sold For INR 1.86 Crore

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets Break All Records, Sold For INR 1.86 Crore

Earlier, India and Pakistan faced each other in the ODI World Cup which was played in India in 2023.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets Break All Records, Sold For INR 1.86 Crore

New Delhi: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in New York on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in USA.

Trending Now

Phase 1 of ticket sales for the marquee event started on February 22 by public ballot window system and the tickets for limited matches were available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Now, the tickets are into resale marked where India vs Pakistan match tickets are equaling on beat the prices of NBA or Major League Baseball.

You may like to read

According to a report in USA Today, tickets for two of India’s matches – against Pakistan on June 9 in New York and against Canada on June 15 in Florida – both of which have been sold out already – are being sold at more than twice the original rate in resale websites, such as StubHub and SeatGeek.

According to the ICC website link facilitating the sale of tickets in the first phase, the minimum price of a ticket was INR 497, while the most expensive ticket was INR 33148 without taxes. The apex body had mentioned that “no additional fees will be imposed beyond the specified taxes”.

However, on these resale websites, prices of VIP tickets were offered nearly INR 33.15 lakhs. Now, if you add the platform fees, it will be INR 41.44 lakhs. On StubHub, the cheapest ticket for the match between India and Pakistan is INR 1.04 lakhs. Meanwhile, on SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket for that arch-rivals clash is INR 1.86 crore, including the platform fee.

In the last outing of India and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 which was played in India had also made headlines because of black marked of tickets.

However, India has not lost a single game against Pakistan since 2022 T20 World Cup which was hosted by Australia where arch-rivals each other for the opener clash at Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Melbourne.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.