Mumbai: Months ahead of the cricketing blockbuster between India and Pakistan, fans are already making predictions and trying to figure out the best playing XIs according to them. That is the kind of buzz that is always expected when India-Pakistan lock horns. Pakistan got the better of India for the first time in a World Cup game last year when the Babar Azam-led side thrashed India by 10 wickets in the T20 WC in Dubai.

The two traditional rivals lock horns again in the T20 WC in Australia. Ahead of the big game, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was asked to predict the winner, abstained from doing so.

"We have another T20 World Cup, and this year, I won't be giving any statement and won't talk over who will win [between Pakistan and India]. Mauka Mauka or whatever, we will see what is going to happen as last time around, things went bad due to this," Harbhajan said, as per CricTracker.

“I told Shoaib Akhtar that there’s no sense in Pakistan participating; you should give us a walkover. You’ll play, you’ll lose again, and you’ll be upset. Our squad is extremely solid, very powerful, and they will easily beat you guys,” Bhajji had said last year as to CricTracker.

Pakistan would be high on confidence after beating India last year. This year, the conditions would be different as the match would be played in Melbourne, Australia. The match takes place in October 23. It would be interesting to see if India can avenge their last year’s loss.