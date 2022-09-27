New Delhi: A contest between India and Pakistan, no matter what the format is, always promises to be a lip smacking encounter. The recently conluded Asia Cup matches between the two sides is a testimony to how much traction it gains throughout. However, due to political differences between the nations, a bilateral series never saw the light.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Will Surpass Virat Kohli And Babar Azam, Reckons Ex Pakistan Bowler Danish Kaneria

As per a report in Telegraph, England Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to be neutral hosts in the future in case a series gets planned. The report says that Martin Darlow, ECB's Deputy Chairman, has discussed the potential of a 3-match Test series in England between the two sides with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

England is home to a large South Asian diaspora and it can attract huge audience, not just on television or digitally but in the stadiums as well. The series can even act as a spectacular advertisement for test cricket.

The official broadcaster of the tournament, Star Sports, had recently announced the India-Pakistan group stage match as the most watched T20I match, outside the World Cup. The record has been surpassed this week as the ‘Super 4’ stage match played on September 4, 2022, registered 57.4 million AMA- making it the most watched T20I, outside the World Cup.

It truly was one of the most competitive continental tournaments that kept cricket fans across the country engaged as 243 million viewers tuned in to watch the DP World Asia Cup 2022 (excluding the finals). The high-octane tournament clocked a total of 58.8 billion minutes (excluding the finals).

However, there has not been any official announcement from either PCB, ECB or the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India).