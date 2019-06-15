Cricket is more than a mere religion in this part of the world and when the two powerhouses collide on the 22-yard strip, the world stops and take notice. Both India and Pakistan share an age-old rivalry on the cricket pitch and when these two Asian giants meet each other in coveted ICC World Cup tournaments, the passion and decibel levels supersede all expectations. Despite the closure of bilateral ties, the two teams have kept facing each other in several multi-nation events. The Men in Blue have won all the six games they have played in World Cup editions against Pakistan.

Be it the famous chit-chat between Kiran More and Javed Miandad, or the heated exchange of words between Venkatesh Prasad or Aamer Sohail – India vs Pakistan encounters were never short on drama, thrill and excitement. The two countries not only share the same history or border but also the same level of human emotions when it comes to playing the ‘Gentlemen’s Game’. It’s not just an ordinary match when these two nations take on each other in any form of the sport. Pakistan hold a definite edge over India when it comes to the ODI format but the latter are the clear favourites when it comes to playing at the World Cup stage.

Here we provide you the mini brief of all the World Cup matches played between the bitter arch-rivals:-

Sydney, 1992

Pakistan may have won the 1992 edition of the showpiece event, but prior to that, the Men in Green suffered a 43-run loss against India. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first and Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten 54 runs helped them put 216/7 on the board. In return, Aamer Sohail’s valuable 62 went in vain as the Pakistan team was bundled out for 173. Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath picked two wickets apiece for India.

Bengaluru, 1996

In this edition, the two sides squared-off in the quarter-finals in Bengaluru. Once again, India opted to bat after winning the toss and opener Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 93 guided them to 287 runs. Not to forget Ajay Jadeja’s quick finish at the end. Chasing the target, Pakistan started decently, but Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad picked three wickets each and dismissed the neighbours for 248 as India won by 39 runs.

Manchester, 1999

It was a dismal show from India in this edition of the showpiece event. But the Men in Blue once again kept the winning momentum against their arch-rivals going as they hammered Pakistan by 47 runs. Electing to bat, India put on 227/6, courtesy Rahul Dravid’s 61. In reply, Pakistan were dismissed for 180 runs, thanks to Venkatesh Prasad’s five-wicket haul.

Centurion, 2003

Under the leadership of mercurial Sourav Ganguly, the Men in Blue entered the finals of the showpiece event before losing to Australia. However, they kept the winning record against Pakistan intact as Ganguly’s young guns thrashed Pakistan by six wickets. Opener Saeed Anwar’s valiant 101 runs guided Pakistan to a decent 273/7 in the allotted 50 overs. But again, India registered a thumping win as they overhauled the target in 45.4, thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s scintillating knock of 98.

Mohali, 2011

Before lifting their second World Cup, India met Pakistan in a crucial semi-final affair. And once again, India came out victorious. India amassed 260 runs losing nine wickets as Sachin Tendulkar contributed with 85 runs. In reply, Pakistan managed just 231.

Adelaide, 2015

India registered a massive 76-run win over Pakistan. It was Virat Kohli’s fine 107 which guided the MS Dhoni-led team to 300/7 before the Men in Blue wrapped up Pakistan for just 224. For India. Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets.

In the ongoing edition of ICC World Cup 2019, India are placed third with five points after two wins while the third game was washed out against New Zealand. On the other hand, Pakistan have played four games, winning one, losing two and the fourth being washed out. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side is placed eighth with just three points in their kitty.