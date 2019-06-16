India vs Pakistan: India skipper Virat Kohli got a rousing reception as he walked out for the toss at Old Trafford, Manchester. It is the most-awaited fixture of the tournament as arch-rivals India lock horns with Pakistan. It was a sea of blue at the venue who started yelling at the top of their voices on getting a glimpse of Kohli walking out of the dressing room for the toss. The conditions are overcast and there are possibilities of rain and that made the toss even more important. Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bat first.

Here is the video of Kohli walking out for the toss:

“We would have bowled first, to be honest. The wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well. (On 800,000 applications for tickets and over a billion people’s viewership for this match) That’s the kind of attention this game brings but that’s all outside the ropes. Once you enter the field it is all about playing the game which you have played from childhood. The team that holds their nerve in the big match usually wins. We have been playing good cricket and we don’t want to tinker much with the team combination. We have one forced change, Shikhar misses out and Vijay Shankar comes in his place. He is a solid batsman, brilliant infield and gives us few overs too,” here is what Kohli said at the toss.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.